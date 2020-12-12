Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of TGT opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

