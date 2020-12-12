Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 935.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,282,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

