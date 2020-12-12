T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.38.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,222,550. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.