Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,980 shares of company stock worth $114,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

