SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $156.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

SNX stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,773.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,768. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

