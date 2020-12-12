Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $31.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNDX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of SNDX opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $993.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,654.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

