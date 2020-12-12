SVB Leerink Boosts Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $65.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMTX. BidaskClub downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

