Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRGA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Surgalign alerts:

SRGA stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.