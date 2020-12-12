Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.