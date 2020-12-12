Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

SBBP has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.35.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 1,473,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

