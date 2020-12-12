StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $63.13

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.13, but opened at $54.01. StoneX Group shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 821 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $849,709.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,898.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,730 shares of company stock worth $7,086,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

