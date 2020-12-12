Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $142,720.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $607,500.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $110,320.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $61.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.