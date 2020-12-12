Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VERO. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.13.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 76.9% in the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after buying an additional 5,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

