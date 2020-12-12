State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441,939 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.