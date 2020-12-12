State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

