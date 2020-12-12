State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 38.3% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 363,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on O. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

NYSE O opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.