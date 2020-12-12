State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 57,897 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,482,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

