State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 340,000 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 340,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.22% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of ASB opened at $16.37 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

