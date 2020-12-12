Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SGU opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Star Group has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Star Group by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

