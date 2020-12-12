SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 385 Average PT from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 322.40 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.90.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

