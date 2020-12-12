SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.