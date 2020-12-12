Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,315,000 after purchasing an additional 585,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

