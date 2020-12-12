Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 560.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

MAR stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.