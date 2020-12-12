Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

