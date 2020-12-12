Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $601.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.97. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,796 shares of company stock valued at $100,024,729. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

