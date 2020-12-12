Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,002,681 shares of company stock worth $421,550,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.