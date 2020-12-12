Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 97,390 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

