Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 56,566 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 145.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $163,118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares in the company, valued at $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,898,645 shares of company stock worth $437,778,238 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

