Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 42,439 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 14,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $98.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Solar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.