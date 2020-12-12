Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 20,844 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $110.40 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,073. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

