Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.31.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,303,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after buying an additional 1,071,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after buying an additional 814,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after buying an additional 744,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 596,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.