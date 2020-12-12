South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.55. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

