Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

