Smith Barney Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Smith Barney Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

