Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $375.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.04.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $330.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $331.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,149,211. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

