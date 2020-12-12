Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Sell

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.00.

MSTR stock opened at $285.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,382.67 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

