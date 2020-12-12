Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMC. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.65.

MMC stock opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

