Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.20

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRVG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.01.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

