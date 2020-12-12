Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prysmian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

