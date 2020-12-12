SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 183,894 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

