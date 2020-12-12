Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.73.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,368,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 843,608 shares of company stock worth $44,385,694. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.