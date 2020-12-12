SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

SMART Global stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $837.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111,343 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SMART Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

