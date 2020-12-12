Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

