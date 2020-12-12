Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,653 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

