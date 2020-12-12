Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $14.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

