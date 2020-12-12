Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

