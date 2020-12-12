Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 891,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 557% from the average session volume of 135,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

