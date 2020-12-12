Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Select Medical have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s revenue growth owing to its leadership position and as a cost-effective healthcare provider in each of its business segments is impressive. Its acquisition strategy aids its organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential buyout opportunities. Also, the company is well poised to capitalize on consolidation opportunities within each of its business segments, which operate in a highly fragmented market and selectively boost the company’s internal growth. However, high debt in the company’s capital structure is a woe. It anticipates coronavirus-induced financial crunch to dent revenues. Its lower return on equity compared with the industry remains a concern.”

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 731,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Medical (SEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.