scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCPH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of scPharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

