Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 34,091 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,091 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $382,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

